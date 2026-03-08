All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 54 34 14 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 54 34 14 3 3 74 170 132 Adirondack 53 31 15 6 1 69 159 143 Maine 53 31 15 5 2 69 167 133 Reading 54 28 19 6 1 63 158 159 Worcester 54 25 22 5 2 57 143 160 Trois-Rivieres 54 26 24 1 3 56 148 158 Norfolk 54 22 29 3 0 47 160 191 Greensboro 55 16 33 5 1 38 145 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 37 11 6 2 82 182 113 South Carolina 56 37 18 1 0 75 172 150 Atlanta 54 35 16 2 1 73 161 132 Savannah 55 28 23 3 1 60 169 150 Greenville 53 22 25 5 1 50 143 164 Jacksonville 55 20 27 7 1 48 140 185 Orlando 56 21 30 4 1 47 140 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 33 13 4 4 74 187 136 Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139 Indy 53 25 19 8 1 59 135 142 Bloomington 53 26 23 2 2 56 155 159 Kalamazoo 55 25 24 3 3 56 173 202 Cincinnati 55 26 26 3 0 55 165 199 Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 56 44 9 2 1 91 195 122 Idaho 57 35 18 4 0 74 202 181 Allen 56 31 20 5 0 67 195 169 Tahoe 56 28 23 2 3 61 201 198 Wichita 54 23 23 4 4 54 157 168 Utah 57 21 28 7 1 50 184 207 Rapid City 55 22 28 4 1 49 172 193 Tulsa 55 18 32 5 0 41 141 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 4

Jacksonville 6, Kalamazoo 3

Florida 2, Orlando 1

Reading 2, Greensboro 1

Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3

Norfolk 3, Idaho 1

Utah 5, Cincinnati 0

Allen 6, Tulsa 4

Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1

Bloomington at Indy, ppd

Greenville at Florida, ppd

Wichita at Fort Wayne, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Reading 2

Kalamazoo 4, Jacksonville 1

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3

Cincinnati 3, Utah 2

South Carolina 3, Savannah 2

Allen 7, Tulsa 1

Toledo 5, Wichita 1

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Indy at Toledo, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 10:30 a.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 11:30 a.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 11:30 a.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

