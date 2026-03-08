All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|54
|34
|14
|3
|3
|74
|170
|132
|Adirondack
|53
|31
|15
|6
|1
|69
|159
|143
|Maine
|53
|31
|15
|5
|2
|69
|167
|133
|Reading
|54
|28
|19
|6
|1
|63
|158
|159
|Worcester
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|143
|160
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|26
|24
|1
|3
|56
|148
|158
|Norfolk
|54
|22
|29
|3
|0
|47
|160
|191
|Greensboro
|55
|16
|33
|5
|1
|38
|145
|196
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|56
|37
|11
|6
|2
|82
|182
|113
|South Carolina
|56
|37
|18
|1
|0
|75
|172
|150
|Atlanta
|54
|35
|16
|2
|1
|73
|161
|132
|Savannah
|55
|28
|23
|3
|1
|60
|169
|150
|Greenville
|53
|22
|25
|5
|1
|50
|143
|164
|Jacksonville
|55
|20
|27
|7
|1
|48
|140
|185
|Orlando
|56
|21
|30
|4
|1
|47
|140
|177
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|54
|33
|13
|4
|4
|74
|187
|136
|Fort Wayne
|53
|31
|14
|8
|0
|70
|184
|139
|Indy
|53
|25
|19
|8
|1
|59
|135
|142
|Bloomington
|53
|26
|23
|2
|2
|56
|155
|159
|Kalamazoo
|55
|25
|24
|3
|3
|56
|173
|202
|Cincinnati
|55
|26
|26
|3
|0
|55
|165
|199
|Iowa
|53
|18
|30
|3
|2
|41
|137
|180
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|56
|44
|9
|2
|1
|91
|195
|122
|Idaho
|57
|35
|18
|4
|0
|74
|202
|181
|Allen
|56
|31
|20
|5
|0
|67
|195
|169
|Tahoe
|56
|28
|23
|2
|3
|61
|201
|198
|Wichita
|54
|23
|23
|4
|4
|54
|157
|168
|Utah
|57
|21
|28
|7
|1
|50
|184
|207
|Rapid City
|55
|22
|28
|4
|1
|49
|172
|193
|Tulsa
|55
|18
|32
|5
|0
|41
|141
|202
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 4
Jacksonville 6, Kalamazoo 3
Florida 2, Orlando 1
Reading 2, Greensboro 1
Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3
Norfolk 3, Idaho 1
Utah 5, Cincinnati 0
Allen 6, Tulsa 4
Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1
Bloomington at Indy, ppd
Greenville at Florida, ppd
Wichita at Fort Wayne, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Reading 2
Kalamazoo 4, Jacksonville 1
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3
Cincinnati 3, Utah 2
South Carolina 3, Savannah 2
Allen 7, Tulsa 1
Toledo 5, Wichita 1
Atlanta at Orlando, ppd
Indy at Toledo, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 10:30 a.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 11:30 a.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 11:30 a.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
