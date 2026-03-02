Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 2, 2026, 10:12 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 51 31 14 3 3 68 159 125
Adirondack 52 31 15 5 1 68 156 139
Maine 51 29 15 5 2 65 158 127
Reading 52 27 18 6 1 61 154 152
Worcester 52 25 21 5 1 56 136 150
Trois-Rivieres 51 24 23 1 3 52 135 146
Norfolk 51 20 29 2 0 42 151 184
Greensboro 52 15 31 5 1 36 135 186

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 34 11 6 2 76 173 112
Atlanta 52 35 14 2 1 73 159 123
South Carolina 54 35 18 1 0 71 165 147
Savannah 53 27 22 3 1 58 161 144
Greenville 51 22 23 5 1 50 143 157
Jacksonville 52 19 26 6 1 45 128 172
Orlando 54 20 29 4 1 45 134 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 52 31 13 4 4 70 179 133
Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139
Indy 51 24 18 8 1 57 132 139
Bloomington 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 157
Cincinnati 52 25 24 3 0 53 160 189
Kalamazoo 52 23 23 3 3 52 160 190
Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 53 41 9 2 1 85 179 116
Idaho 54 34 16 4 0 72 195 172
Allen 53 29 19 5 0 63 181 160
Tahoe 54 28 21 2 3 61 196 188
Wichita 51 22 21 4 4 52 153 160
Rapid City 52 22 26 4 0 48 165 182
Utah 54 20 27 7 0 47 175 201
Tulsa 51 17 29 5 0 39 131 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Greensboro 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5

South Carolina 7, Savannah 1

Worcester 1, Adirondack 0

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Toledo 3, Iowa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.

