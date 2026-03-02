All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 51 31 14 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 51 31 14 3 3 68 159 125 Adirondack 52 31 15 5 1 68 156 139 Maine 51 29 15 5 2 65 158 127 Reading 52 27 18 6 1 61 154 152 Worcester 52 25 21 5 1 56 136 150 Trois-Rivieres 51 24 23 1 3 52 135 146 Norfolk 51 20 29 2 0 42 151 184 Greensboro 52 15 31 5 1 36 135 186

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 53 34 11 6 2 76 173 112 Atlanta 52 35 14 2 1 73 159 123 South Carolina 54 35 18 1 0 71 165 147 Savannah 53 27 22 3 1 58 161 144 Greenville 51 22 23 5 1 50 143 157 Jacksonville 52 19 26 6 1 45 128 172 Orlando 54 20 29 4 1 45 134 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 52 31 13 4 4 70 179 133 Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139 Indy 51 24 18 8 1 57 132 139 Bloomington 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 157 Cincinnati 52 25 24 3 0 53 160 189 Kalamazoo 52 23 23 3 3 52 160 190 Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 53 41 9 2 1 85 179 116 Idaho 54 34 16 4 0 72 195 172 Allen 53 29 19 5 0 63 181 160 Tahoe 54 28 21 2 3 61 196 188 Wichita 51 22 21 4 4 52 153 160 Rapid City 52 22 26 4 0 48 165 182 Utah 54 20 27 7 0 47 175 201 Tulsa 51 17 29 5 0 39 131 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Greensboro 2

Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5

South Carolina 7, Savannah 1

Worcester 1, Adirondack 0

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Toledo 3, Iowa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.

