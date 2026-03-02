All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|51
|31
|14
|3
|3
|68
|159
|125
|Adirondack
|52
|31
|15
|5
|1
|68
|156
|139
|Maine
|51
|29
|15
|5
|2
|65
|158
|127
|Reading
|52
|27
|18
|6
|1
|61
|154
|152
|Worcester
|52
|25
|21
|5
|1
|56
|136
|150
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|24
|23
|1
|3
|52
|135
|146
|Norfolk
|51
|20
|29
|2
|0
|42
|151
|184
|Greensboro
|52
|15
|31
|5
|1
|36
|135
|186
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|34
|11
|6
|2
|76
|173
|112
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|14
|2
|1
|73
|159
|123
|South Carolina
|54
|35
|18
|1
|0
|71
|165
|147
|Savannah
|53
|27
|22
|3
|1
|58
|161
|144
|Greenville
|51
|22
|23
|5
|1
|50
|143
|157
|Jacksonville
|52
|19
|26
|6
|1
|45
|128
|172
|Orlando
|54
|20
|29
|4
|1
|45
|134
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|52
|31
|13
|4
|4
|70
|179
|133
|Fort Wayne
|53
|31
|14
|8
|0
|70
|184
|139
|Indy
|51
|24
|18
|8
|1
|57
|132
|139
|Bloomington
|52
|25
|23
|2
|2
|54
|152
|157
|Cincinnati
|52
|25
|24
|3
|0
|53
|160
|189
|Kalamazoo
|52
|23
|23
|3
|3
|52
|160
|190
|Iowa
|53
|18
|30
|3
|2
|41
|137
|180
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|53
|41
|9
|2
|1
|85
|179
|116
|Idaho
|54
|34
|16
|4
|0
|72
|195
|172
|Allen
|53
|29
|19
|5
|0
|63
|181
|160
|Tahoe
|54
|28
|21
|2
|3
|61
|196
|188
|Wichita
|51
|22
|21
|4
|4
|52
|153
|160
|Rapid City
|52
|22
|26
|4
|0
|48
|165
|182
|Utah
|54
|20
|27
|7
|0
|47
|175
|201
|Tulsa
|51
|17
|29
|5
|0
|39
|131
|182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Greensboro 2
Florida 4, Jacksonville 1
Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5
South Carolina 7, Savannah 1
Worcester 1, Adirondack 0
Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3
Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2
Toledo 3, Iowa 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Savannah, 7 p.m.
