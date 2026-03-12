Dyson Daniels out, Jonathan Kuminga cleared to play in Hawks’ Thursday night game vs Nets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks are gaining one key player and losing another to injury for their game Thursday night…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks are gaining one key player and losing another to injury for their game Thursday night against the Nets.

Atlanta ruled Dyson Daniels out with a left great toe sprain on Thursday. Jonathan Kuminga, who the Hawks acquired in a February trade with the Warriors, was cleared to return after missing three games due to a left knee bone bruise. Both players were previously listed as questionable.

Daniels has played a key role in Atlanta’s seven-game win streak with a combined 81 points, 54 rebounds, 50 assists and four turnovers. He’s the first player in NBA history to surpass 80 points and 50 rebounds and assists with less than five turnovers in a seven-game span.

Kuminga has played in three games with one start since joining the Hawks. He’s averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His lone start was in Atlanta’s 126-96 win over the Wizards on Feb. 26.

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