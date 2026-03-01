Ducks take on the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (24-28-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-23-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

Calgary Flames (24-28-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -173, Flames +144; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in overtime.

Anaheim is 32-23-3 overall and 11-7-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have allowed 204 goals while scoring 190 for a -14 scoring differential.

Calgary is 24-28-6 overall with a 10-7-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a 17-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Beckett Sennecke led the Ducks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

