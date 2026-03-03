DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-76ers + NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The DraftKings promo code offer provides a perfect opportunity for tonight's NBA slate. You can bet just $5 on games like Spurs vs. 76ers, Knicks vs. Raptors and more to get a chance at $200 in bonus bets.

New users should also look into the DraftKings Pick6 offer

DraftKings Promo Code: $200 NBA Bonus

First-time users can activate this offer directly through the provided links without needing to manually input a code. This streamlined process unlocks the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion for tonight’s slate.

The following table outlines the key parameters of the current offer:

Offer Details Description DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Offer Confirmed March 3, 2026

Terms and Value Analysis: Bet $5 to Get $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers targeting tonight’s NBA action, this offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets contingent on a successful initial wager. To activate this, users must place a qualifying bet of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -110, +200). It is critical to note that the $200 bonus is not guaranteed; the initial $5 wager must win for the bonus funds to be released.

Structurally, if the qualifying bet is successful, the bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This distribution model allows bettors to diversify their subsequent wagers across different markets. Users should be aware of the time constraints: these bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance and must be utilized within that one-week window before expiration.

Statistical Breakdown: Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo

New users have plenty of chances to unlock their offer. The Philadelphia 76ers host the San Antonio Spurs in what metrics suggest will be the highest-scoring game of the night, while the Pistons and Knicks travel as slight road favorites.

The current spreads and totals for tonight’s games are listed below:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers DET -2.5 227.5 New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors NYK -2.5 221.5 San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers SAS -7.5 232.5

Matchup Analysis

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers The 76ers are looking to pull off a big upset without star Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey will shoulder the scoring load as he faces Victor Wembanyama, who drives the Spurs’ defensive metrics with 2.9 blocks per game while adding 23.7 points offensively. Oddsmakers have set the total at 232.5, anticipating a high-volume scoring environment highlighted by the teams’ current offensive metrics—the Spurs rank 6th (118.0 PPG) and the Sixers sit 23rd (116.4 PPG).

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit enters this contest as a -2.5 road favorite, a line heavily influenced by Cade Cunningham’s production. The Pistons’ guard is averaging 25.5 points and 9.8 assists, nearing a double-double average. He matches up against James Harden, Cleveland’s primary scorer with Donovan Mitchell missing the game. Supported by Cleveland’s 6th-ranked offense (119.2 PPG), this game carries a total of 228.5.

Market Opportunities and Parlays

DraftKings offers pre-made Same Game Parlays (SGPs) that correlate specific player outcomes tonight. Notable options for tonight include:

Knicks/Towns/Hart/Brunson: Knicks win, Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ points, Josh Hart 8+ rebounds, Jalen Brunson 3+ made threes (+1100).

Knicks win, Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ points, Josh Hart 8+ rebounds, Jalen Brunson 3+ made threes (+1100). Elite Scorers Combo: Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey EACH 25+ points (+1028).

Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey EACH 25+ points (+1028). High-Volume Shooters: Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Ingram EACH 25+ points (+969).

DraftKings Promo Code: Activate $200 Offer

New bettors can secure their eligibility by following a specific registration sequence. The process removes the need for manual code entry.

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim the offer:

Click to Activate: Utilize the links on this page to access the DraftKings Sportsbook registration portal. No specific promo code is necessary; the link automatically applies the offer tracking. Create an Account: Input standard personal information, including your full name, address, and date of birth, to verify identity and age compliance. Make a Deposit: Fund the account with a minimum deposit of $5. DraftKings supports multiple secure transaction methods, including online banking and digital wallets. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA tab and execute a wager of $5 or more on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs or another qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.

Upon the settlement of a winning wager, the eight $25 bonus bets will be credited to the account for immediate use on future matchups.