DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for College Basketball, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can elevate the upcoming action with an exclusive welcome offer by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer before tip-off. New users can place a simple $5 wager to unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. This offer also comes with a 100% NCAA Tournament profit boost. Click here to activate this offer.

Go all in on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA or any other sport this week. This promo is an opportunity for players to get off to a fast start with a $200 bonus. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 College Basketball Bonus

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a strategic way to establish your bankroll during the college hoops season. Whether you are backing Purdue in their top-10 clash against Arizona or betting on the Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Illinois, the current welcome offer provides exceptional value with minimal upfront risk.

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the latest welcome offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on upcoming college basketball matchups, this offer represents an opportunity to maximize a relatively small initial investment. By signing up and placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Whether you are backing Purdue on the spread or betting the total in the Illinois and Iowa game, there is no need to sweat the outcome of your first wager to unlock the bonus.

Once your $5 qualifying bet is placed, you will instantly be credited with $200 in bonus bets. DraftKings ensures maximum flexibility by paying this out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across multiple matchups on the college hoops schedule. You will want to stay engaged with the daily calendar, as these bonus bets are valid for up to a week and will expire after seven days.

Saturday College Basketball Betting Preview, Odds

Here are the current odds for the marquee matchups on the DraftKings schedule:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini ILL -7.5 (-102) 137.5 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -5.5 (-108) 153.5

The schedule features a massive top-10 showdown between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Arizona Wildcats. Purdue’s offense has been highly efficient flowing through forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is shooting 63.6% from the field with a team-leading 64 points and 26 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. Guard Braden Smith has been the primary distributor, racking up 21 assists. Arizona counters with a high-octane attack led by Brayden Burries, who has poured in 57 points while shooting 64.3% overall.

In a Big Ten battle, Illinois welcomes Iowa. The Fighting Illini rely heavily on the interior presence of David Mirkovic, who is currently averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. For the Hawkeyes, Bennett Stirtz has been an absolute ironman; he averages a full 40.0 minutes per game and leads the team with 49 total points and 11 assists.

Expanding Your Bankroll: The Start of the MLB Season

With the start of the MLB season overlapping the college basketball calendar, users can easily transition their action from the hardwood to the diamond. DraftKings offers an extensive variety of MLB betting markets, from traditional moneylines and run lines to daily same game parlays and granular player props like total bases, hits, and pitcher strikeouts. This overlap allows sports fans to seamlessly diversify their wagers across multiple sports.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this DraftKings welcome offer is a simple process, and no promo code is necessary. To get started, simply click through to the platform to create and register a new account. The system will prompt you to enter standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, and date of birth, to securely verify your identity.

Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, navigate to the cashier section to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $5 using one of the available secure methods to activate the offer. As soon as your qualifying deposit clears, you are ready to place your first wager and unlock your potential bonus.