DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Bundesliga club said Sunday that Can will be out for “several months” after the anterior cruciate ligament injury in the team’s 3-2 loss at home to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Can had tried playing on with the injury but had to go off before the break. He received an ovation from the appreciative home fans when he finally went off.

The extent of the injury ends any hope Can may have had of playing at the World Cup. The 32-year-old defender made the last of his 48 appearances for Germany in September 2024 but still harbored hopes of a call-up.

“Emre’s injury is extremely bitter. Not just for him, but for all of us,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “He is our captain, always puts himself at the service of the team, and is an important part of our club. Emre will get our every support over the coming months to ensure his full recovery.”

Can’s contract with Dortmund expires at the end of the season. He previously played for Juventus, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern, where he won a Bundesliga title with four league appearances in 2013.

Dortmund’s loss left Bayern with an 11-point lead at the top of the league.

