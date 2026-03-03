Dodgers’ Gavin Stone has inflammation but no structural damage in his throwing shoulder

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone won’t throw for the next couple of weeks as he…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone won’t throw for the next couple of weeks as he deals with a discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that a scan showed inflammation but no structural damage, an encouraging sign in Stone’s comeback.

Stone, 27, didn’t pitch last season after shoulder surgery on Oct. 9, 2024. The right-hander went 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 25 starts in 2024 before the shoulder injury shut him down.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.