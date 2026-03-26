Dodgers begin season at home against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Dodgers: Yoshinobu…

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -254, Diamondbacks +206; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

Arizona went 80-82 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2025 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Del Castillo: 10-Day IL (calf), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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