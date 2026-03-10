Detroit takes on Brooklyn, looks to halt 4-game slide

Detroit Pistons (45-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday,…

Detroit Pistons (45-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -14.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 12-28 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is 6-31 against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are 30-10 in conference play. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.7 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 3.6.

The Nets’ 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 49.4% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 7 the Nets won 107-105 led by 30 points from Michael Porter Jr., while Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.3 points for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (rest), Egor Demin: out for season (foot).

Pistons: Ausar Thompson: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

