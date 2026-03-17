DeRozan leads Sacramento against San Antonio after 41-point game

San Antonio Spurs (50-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-51, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

San Antonio Spurs (50-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-51, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -13.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the San Antonio Spurs after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Kings are 12-34 against conference opponents. Sacramento gives up 120.6 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Spurs are 29-14 in Western Conference play. San Antonio ranks second in the Western Conference with 46.6 rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 11.2.

The Kings average 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer makes per game than the Spurs give up (12.9). The Spurs average 118.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 120.6 the Kings give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs defeated the Kings 139-122 in their last matchup on Feb. 22. Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points, and DeRozan led the Kings with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 49.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Kings. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Devin Carter: out (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Luke Kornet: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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