Denver takes home win streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (23-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Wednesday, 10…

Dallas Mavericks (23-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -14; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Dallas.

The Nuggets are 26-16 in conference matchups. Denver is 8-11 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 12-32 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 5-7 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets average 120.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 119.0 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 118-109 on Jan. 15. Jamal Murray scored 33 points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.0 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 123.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (shoulder), Brandon Williams: day to day (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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