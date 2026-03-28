Dane Myers hits game-winning single in the 11th as the Reds beat the Red Sox 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dane Myers’ single to left in the 11th inning scored designated runner TJ Friedl from third as…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dane Myers’ single to left in the 11th inning scored designated runner TJ Friedl from third as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Saturday.

Myers’ third career game-ending hit came off Justin Slaten (0-1). Connor Phillips (1-0) got the win for Cincinnati.

The Reds led 4-1 after three innings before the Red Sox rallied. Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer with two out in the ninth inning off Reds closer Emilio Pagán to tie the score at 5.

Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz each hit solo homers for the Reds. Trevor Story homered for Boston.

Sonny Gray had a rough Red Sox debut, allowing four runs, three earned, in four innings. He walked one and fanned five on 80 pitches.

Brady Singer allowed three runs on five hits in four innings in his season debut for the Reds. Singer left his final spring training start with a blister on his right index finger, but reported no issues Saturday.

Gray, who was acquired in a trade with the Cardinals in November, had a rough first inning in his debut, allowing two runs on two hits on 35 pitches.

McLain’s RBI double made the score 3-0 in the second. McLain went 3 for 4.

Stewart, who had three hits on opening day, homered on Gray’s first pitch of the third.

De La Cruz homered on the first pitch from Greg Weissert in the fifth.

There were eight ABS challenges in the game and six calls were overturned. The Reds went 5 for 5. CB Bucknor was the home plate umpire.

The Red Sox used both of their ABS challenges by the end of the third. With no challenges available in the fourth, Story was called out on strikes on a pitch outside the zone to strand a runner at second.

After Story was called out on a check swing to strand two runners in the eighth, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected by Bucknor for arguing the call.

Up next

Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder will oppose Red Sox lefty Connelly Early in Sunday’s series finale.

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