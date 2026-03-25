Dallas visits New York after Johnston’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (43-17-11, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (40-27-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Thursday,…

Dallas Stars (43-17-11, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (40-27-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Islanders after Wyatt Johnston’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Stars’ 6-4 loss.

New York has gone 19-12-2 at home and 40-27-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 22-8-0 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas is 43-17-11 overall and 21-7-7 on the road. The Stars have conceded 192 goals while scoring 239 for a +47 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 29 goals and 22 assists for the Islanders. Emil Heineman has five goals over the last 10 games.

Miro Heiskanen has nine goals and 49 assists for the Stars. Johnston has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Tony DeAngelo: day to day (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out (knee), Ryan Pulock: day to day (lower-body).

Stars: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower-body), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.