Dallas hosts Detroit following Robertson’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (36-23-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (41-14-10, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (36-23-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (41-14-10, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Detroit Red Wings after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stars’ 7-2 win.

Dallas has a 21-7-4 record at home and a 41-14-10 record overall. The Stars rank first in the Western Conference with 59 power-play goals.

Detroit has a 36-23-7 record overall and an 18-12-4 record in road games. The Red Wings have gone 16-3-4 in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson has scored 36 goals with 42 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 20 goals and 45 assists for the Red Wings. Larkin has scored three goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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