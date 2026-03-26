Dallas faces Portland on 5-game slide

Dallas Mavericks (23-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (37-37, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Dallas Mavericks (23-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (37-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to break its five-game skid with a win against Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 25-20 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 11.8.

The Mavericks have gone 12-33 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers score 115.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 119.3 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 114.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 116.7 the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 125-122 on Dec. 30, with Deni Avdija scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is shooting 52.6% and averaging 12.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg is averaging 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 118.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: day to day (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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