D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno scratched from lineup with forearm tightness, undergoes tests

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was a late scratch from Friday’s game against the Kansas City…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was a late scratch from Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals because of right forearm tightness, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo told reporters that the 2023 Gold Glove winner had been dealing with the injury for a few days and would have imaging done on Friday night. First baseman Pavin Smith was also scratched because of left forearm tightness, but did not need any tests.

The 26-year-old Moreno is expected to be the D-backs’ main catcher this season, but has had a tough time staying healthy over the past two seasons. He hit .285 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 83 games in 2025.

Smith, 30, is expected to split time between first base and designated hitter. He hit .258 with eight homers and 28 RBIs last year.

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