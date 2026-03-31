Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki to go on a minor-league rehab stint during Cubs’ upcoming trip

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will go on a minor-league rehab stint during the team’s upcoming trip,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki will go on a minor-league rehab stint during the team’s upcoming trip, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Suzuki began the season on the injured list because of a sprained right knee sustained while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in the knee when he was caught stealing second in Japan’s loss to Venezuela on March 14 in the WBC quarterfinals. Counsell said whether Suzuki goes to Triple-A Iowa or Double-A Tennessee will depend on the weather.

The Cubs wrap up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. They have an off day before starting a six-game trip to Cleveland and Tampa Bay against the Guardians on Friday.

Suzuki is in the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract. He has hit .269 with 87 home runs and 296 RBIs in 532 games for the Cubs, including a team-leading 103 RBIs with 32 homers in 2025.

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