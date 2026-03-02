Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive in to the NBA and college basketball games Monday night after redeeming this Crypto.com promo code offer. Create a new account to receive a fantastic welcome offer, and start diving into games such as the Warriors vs. Clippers tonight as the marquee NBA matchup, and Iowa State vs. Arizona as the best CBB game of the evening between two top five teams.



All new users can sign up with this offer to collect $50 in CRO. This native currency serves multiple purposes, including transaction fees, benefits and interest. As far as what a CRO is, it is the native currency on the trading app. It is used to pay transaction fees, earn interest and unlock benefits. So, for tonight, you can check out the four NBA games and college basketball slate and start making your predictions from there.

Create a new account and activate this Crypto.com promo code offer and score a bonus for prediction markets.

Crypto.com Promo Code Offer for NBA, CBB Contracts Monday

Crypto.com Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer $50 CRO Bonus Date Last Verified March 2nd, 2026

New customers can sign up with this promo and start trading contracts on the NBA and college basketball tonight. Even with a lighter NBA slate that only features four games, there are still matchups to dive into, and dozens of CBB games highlighted by two ESPN broadcasted games between Duke vs. NC State and Iowa State vs. Arizona.

This is the perfect time to take advantage of this offer. New users who secure this $50 CRO bonus will have the chance to make predictions throughout the week as we head into March Madness later this month. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

Crypto.com Promo Code: How to Sign Up

The prediction markets on Crypto.com are available in 49 states, but sports markets aren’t available in AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, and OH. Complete these easy steps to create an account with this welcome offer:

Use the links anywhere on this page to head to the app and unlock the current Crypto.com promo code offer. Fill in your email address, date of birth, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Deposit of $50 or more with a debit card, Apple Pay or another payment method. Make a trade of at least $100. Stake CRO tokens to score the bonus.

Your CRO stake will determine the bonus. Get the max $50 bonus by staking 5,000+ CRO.

NBA, College Basketball Preview Monday Night

There are four NBA games to check out tonight, and Crypto.com has you covered with prediction markets for all four games to see where you want to place your predictions. Here is the full schedule:

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

The Celtics-Bucks is on NBA TV while the Clippers-Warriors is on Peacock.

As mentioned for the college basketball slate, the two biggest games are listed below and both broadcasted on ESPN: