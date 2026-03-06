Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Bonus For Mavs-Celtics, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the newest Crypto.com promo code offer, you will have the chance to secure up to $50 in bonuses to jumpstart your account. Make predictions for Jayson Tatum's return to the court for the Celtics against the Mavericks or any other game tonight. Click here to go through the sign-up process.

To activate this offer, you will first have to make a crypto trade. This will give you CRO tokens, which could then be used to make a stake and unlock your bonuses. You will have the ability to get up to $50 in bonuses depending on how much you stake. The flexibility of this offer is part of what gives new users incentive to sign up.

The biggest story in the NBA tonight is the return of Jayson Tatum. It is the first time he will take the floor since tearing his Achilles in the playoffs last season. The Celtics remain big favorites over the Mavericks, but how Tatum looks in his return could change what many expect this postseason. We have another high-profile game with the Knicks visiting the Nuggets tonight, while Clippers vs. Spurs will also be nationally broadcasted. You can make trades for any of these games with Crypto.com, but you can also capitalize on markets for the NHL, college basketball and more with Crypto.com

Crypto.com Promo Code For Mavs vs. Celtics

Crypto.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Crypto.com User Offer Up To $50 In Bonuses Terms and Conditions Of Age In Participating States Offer Confirmed March 6

Let’s say you are interested in making a trade for the Mavericks vs. Celtics game tonight, specifically for Tatum to score a certain number of points. Part of what makes prediction markets great and favorable for users is that you can buy and sell your position at any point. This allows you to either mitigate potential losses or make out with profits depending on how that event is going. As an example, if Tatum only plays for a couple of minutes and does not score much, you could sell your contracts to lessen your potential losses.

Futures With Crypto.com

As mentioned before, Tatum’s return could change the landscape of things in the NBA as we get closer to the postseason. If he looks good tonight and in the ensuing games, the Celtics’ chances of winning the championship could increase if he shows that he is close to prior form. So, now is a good time to get a Celtics NBA championship prediction in, if that is a market you are interested in. Crypto.com also has futures markets available in other sports, like the NHL, college basketball, MLB, etc. Sign up now to start locking in your prediction with up to $50 in bonuses.

Sign Up With Crypto.com Promo Code

Click here to sign up with this offer. All you have to do is provide basic personal information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. There is no need to input a code, as clicking our link will automatically secure your reward. Then, just make your deposit and go through the steps to secure up to $50 in bonuses for tonight’s NBA games and more with Crypto.com.