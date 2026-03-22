Inter’s Serie A lead is down to 6 points after 1-1 draw at Fiorentina

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan is limping into the international break on a four-match winless streak across all competitions that…

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan is limping into the international break on a four-match winless streak across all competitions that has seen its Serie A lead reduced to six points.

Cher Ndour knocked in a rebound late in the second half for relegation-threatened Fiorentina in a 1-1 draw with visiting Inter on Sunday.

Pio Esposito had put Inter ahead with a header less than a minute in.

Inter was left six points ahead of second-place AC Milan, which beat Inter in a derby two weeks ago and defeated Torino on Saturday; and seven points ahead of defending champion Napoli, which won at Cagliari on Friday for its fourth straight victory.

Eight rounds remain in the Italian league.

Fiorentina moved two points above the drop zone.

Como controls Champions League spot

Como took control of the final Champions League spot by thrashing relegation-threatened Pisa 5-0 for its fifth straight victory.

The victory boosted Cesc Fabregas’ club three points clear of fifth-place Juventus, which was held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Saturday.

Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz and Maximo Perrone scored for the hosts.

Douvikas’ 11th goal of the season made him the first Como player with that many in the top flight since Giuseppe Baldini scored 13 and Renato Cattaneo 11 in 1951-52.

Como’s win came three days after one of Como’s owners, Indonesian tobacco billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono, died at 86.

Hartono and his brother, Roberto Budi Hartono, took over Como in 2019 when the team was playing in Italy’s fourth division.

Como returned to Serie A in 2024 for the first time in more than two decades.

Sixth-place Roma beat visiting Lecce 1-0 to move level on points with Juventus and snap a five-match winless streak that included an elimination defeat to Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday.

Robinio Vaz came off the bench to head in his first Serie A goal for Roma early in the second half after transferring from Marseille in January.

Taylor’s brace

Lazio’s January signing Kenneth Taylor scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win at Bologna that enabled the Roman club to leapfrog the hosts into eighth place.

A Netherlands international, the 23-year-old Taylor was purchased by Maurizio Sarri’s club from Ajax for 17 million euros ($20 million).

Lazio goalkeeper Edoardo Motta — playing in just his third Serie A match — saved a penalty from Riccardo Orsolini in the 51st with the score 0-0.

It was Lazio’s third straight win.

Also, seventh-place Atalanta bounced back from a Champions League loss to Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona as Davide Zappacosta scored before the break.

Midfielder Marten de Roon was celebrated before kickoff as he made a club-record 436th appearance for Atalanta across all competitions.

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