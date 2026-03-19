Coby White scores 27 as Hornets make 21 3-pointers in 130-111 win over Magic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reserve Coby White had 27 points and led the Charlotte Hornets’ 3-point barrage in a 130-111…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reserve Coby White had 27 points and led the Charlotte Hornets’ 3-point barrage in a 130-111 rout of the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

White shot 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and was one of four players with three or more 3-pointers, joining Brandon Miller (5 of 10), Kon Knueppel (4 of 9) and LaMelo Ball (3 of 8) as the Hornets finished 21 of 46 overall to win their fourth game in their last five.

Miller had 25 points and eight assists, Knueppel scored 23 points and Ball added 20 for Charlotte, which improved to 36-34. It’s the first time the Hornets have been two games over .500 since late in the 2021-22 season when the franchise had its last winning record at 43-39.

Desmond Bane had 24 points and Paolo Banchero 20 to lead Orlando.

On a night when Charlotte had its seventh straight sellout and retired former player and current TV broadcaster Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey, the Magic (38-31) built a pair of eight-point leads in the first quarter before the Hornets took control late in the period.

Reserve Josh Green’s follow shot just before the first-quarter buzzer gave the Hornets the lead for good at 34-32.

In the second quarter, Orlando head coach Jamahi Mosley was called for two technical fouls and ejected with 5:14 left in the first half; Mosley was replaced by assistant Joe Prunty for the rest of the game.

Up next

Magic: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Hornets: Host Sacramento on Saturday.

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