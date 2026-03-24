Clippers turn hot shooting into 129-96 rout of Bucks, led by Leonard’s 28 points

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in 25 minutes and the Los Angeles Clippers pummeled the Milwaukee…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in 25 minutes and the Los Angeles Clippers pummeled the Milwaukee Bucks 129-96 on Monday night.

Brook Lopez added 19 points, Darius Garland had 15 points and six assists, and the Clippers won consecutive games following four straight losses. They made all 18 of their free throws and got back to .500 with 10 games remaining in the regular season after having a 6-21 record on Dec. 18.

Gary Trent Jr. paced the Bucks with 20 points off the bench. Ryan Rollins led their starters with 13, and Milwaukee had five players in double figures. The Bucks have lost 10 of their past 14 games, including three of four since sitting superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a left knee injury.

The Clippers dominated the 3-point line at both ends of the court, making 17 of 38 shots from long range (45%) while frustrating the Bucks before they used a meaningless fourth-quarter flurry to finish at 39% (16 for 41). That included Los Angeles sinking 11 of 22 attempts in the first half, including a 7-for-12 stretch to help fuel a 43-point second quarter.

The onslaught continued into the second half as the Clippers went up by 46. Even the 7-foot-1 Lopez got in on the fun, shooting 4 of 5 on 3s in the third quarter.

Leonard, who sat out the entire fourth period, shook off a sluggish start to go 8 for 18 from the field and make nine foul shots. He had 16 points in the second quarter.

In his 14th NBA season, Leonard is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game, helping push the Clippers back to an all-but-certain spot in the play-in tournament following their miserable start.

Up next

Bucks: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

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