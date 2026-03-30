Chris Richards available for US friendly vs. Portugal but Johnny Cardoso is out

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — American defender Chris Richards has recovered from a knee injury and says he can play in…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — American defender Chris Richards has recovered from a knee injury and says he can play in the United States’ friendly against Portugal on Tuesday but midfielder Johnny Cardoso is hurt and will leave camp ahead of the game.

Richards, the top American central defender, missed Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Belgium.

Richards sustained a slight injury during Crystal Palace’s Europa Conference League match at Larnaca on March 19.

“I’m fine,” he said Monday. “I had a bad tackle in my last game with Palace and so just a little bit of knee pain, knee soreness, but I’ve been training individually all week and I’m available for tomorrow.”

Cardoso started against Belgium and was replaced by Cristian Roldan for the start of the second half. Cardoso was to return Monday night to Atletico Madrid.

“Johnny arrived from Madrid with some small things, issues,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “The plan was to play 45 minutes, but when finished after 45 minutes he feel again this type of uncomfortable things in some part of his leg.

“I think he was good during 45 minutes.” Pochettino said. “I am happy with his performance, commitment and intention to play.”

Christian Pulisic goal drought

Pochettino said he may tinker with the positioning of Christian Pulisic, who usually is on a wing with the national team. Pulisic is scoreless in his last 12 games with AC Milan and his last seven for the U.S. dating to November 2024.

“Maybe we help a little bit to go a little bit more closer to the goal,” Pochettino said. “Maybe we can do some tests also to play with maybe more midfielder and less offensive player.”

Pochettino said he never felt comfortable during Saturday’s loss to Belgium. Weston McKennie put the U.S. ahead in the 39th minute and the Americans allowed five straight goals.

On the 5-2 loss to Belgium

“You saw my face when we scored,” Pochettino said, drawing his lips and trying to show no emotion. “My gut feeling, it wasn’t good. You say why? Because when we scored, we should be the third goal, not the first goal.”

Comparing lack of aggression to dieting and then bingeing

Pochettino said maintaining aggressiveness is the same as dietary control following weight loss.

“After you need to have discipline, no? No big intention to eat the nice food and everything like this,” he said. “I won but then it’s nice, no, the chicken, the steak, the lasagna, the pasta?”

Chris, Christian, Cristian on one team can be confusing

Pochettino laughed about having to learn which name or nickname to use referring to each player.

“I have Christian Pulisic, Cristian Roldan, Chris is Richards and sometimes now they make me to change: Cristian Rolan is Roldy, Roldan, and Antonee Robinson is Jedi,” he said. “I am learning how to call after nearly after two years these guys.”

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