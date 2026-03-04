Chicago plays Phoenix on 5-game road slide

Chicago Bulls (25-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (34-26, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 9…

Chicago Bulls (25-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (34-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Bulls visit Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 20-12 at home. Phoenix is sixth in the league allowing just 111.4 points per game while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Bulls are 9-19 on the road. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.0.

The Suns are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 115.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 111.4 the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 103.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Patrick Williams: day to day (quadriceps), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

