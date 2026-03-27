Charlotte faces Philadelphia, looks for 6th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (40-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (39-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Philadelphia 76ers (40-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (39-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Hornets face Philadelphia.

The Hornets are 23-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 3-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers have gone 23-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 116.5 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Hornets average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.7% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 26 the Hornets won 130-93 led by 30 points from Brandon Miller, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Embiid is shooting 50.1% and averaging 26.9 points for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (illness), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (calf).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.