Charles Oliveira takes BMF title from Max Holloway at UFC 326, nearly 11 years after first meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Oliveira finally avenged a loss that has stuck with him mentally by unanimously outpointing Max Holloway on Saturday night to win the BMF title.

It took nearly 11 years.

All five judges scored the fight 50-45, in favor of Oliveira (37-11), as the third-ranked lightweight controlled the bout from the outset.

Holloway (27-9), who closed a -235 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook, won the first meeting on Aug. 23, 2015, after Oliveira susained an esophageal injury less than two minutes after the fight began.

Holloway, 34, who is ranked fourth in the lightweight division, was never able to get into his own rhythm with Oliveira’s relentless approach landed more strikes while working his way into superior positions on the ground.

Nevertheless, the new BMF champion was respectful of one of the most respected fighters in the sport.

“Max is the toughest guy I’ve ever fought against,” said Oliveira, 36, holding his son tight with his wife standing next to him during the post-fight interview. “I had to come here and dominate.”

Oliveira, whose family was in attendance for the first time to see him fight in the United States, needed only 30 seconds into the bout to go on the attack before slamming Holloway on his back. Oliveira would control much of the first round while looking to apply a rear-naked choke, but Holloway continued to break free, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd, which erupted when he looked into the camera and smiled with 30 seconds left in the round.

The second, third and fourth rounds were much of the same once they hit the canvas, as Oliveira controlled the action and Holloway weathered shots to his head and legs, and subsequent attempts to apply a submission chokehold.

After the two embraced momentarily at the start of the fifth round, Oliveira came out swinging, and it was Holloway who ended up on top as the two hit the ground, for the first two minutes. Oliveira ended up in Holloway’s guard for the final stretch.

The long stretches of little to no action brought out the boo-birds for the Holloway-favored crowd.

“I respect you so much,” Oliveira said, directing his comments toward Holloway. “We’re different than other people. These dudes come here and talk a lot of crap. We come here and do a lot of beautiful things.

“If this division has two BMF’s, those BMF’s are Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway.”

The UFC introduced the BMF belt on Nov. 2, 2019. While it’s not identified by a weight class, and its name is unprintable by the standards of The Associated Press and most media outlets, it’s held by the fighter who most exemplifies the ferocity and electricity that define the sport.

Billed as the co-main event, albeit only a three-round middleweight bout, seventh-ranked Caio Borralho (18-2-0) beat No. 8 Reinier de Ridder (21-4-0). After surviving a knee to the groin in the first round, Borralho fought his fight, avoiding the ground for the most part while standing toe-to-toe for most of the match. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

From the rest of the undercard, unranked Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1) outpointed 13th-ranked bantamweight Rob Font (22-10) in what was a rather one-sided, uneventful fight. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 for a unanimous decision.

In a scheduled three-round lightweight bout, Drew Dober delivered consecutive left-handed blows to the face of Michael Johnson to end the fight at the 1:53 mark of the second round. Setting up the first blow with a right-handed feint, Dober (29-15) followed with a powerful left that dropped Johnson (25-20) on his back. Dober immediately pounced by coming straight down with another left to end the bout with a knockout.

With one thunderous right to the jaw, 13th-ranked middleweight Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) scored a first-round knockout of No. 15 Brunno Ferreira (15-3) at the 1:47 mark of their scheduled three-round bout. As Ferrieira made the switch to southpaw, Rodrigues didn’t hesitate with a counter right that dropped his opponent and sent an instant glaze over his face.

