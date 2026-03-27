Champions League blow for Barcelona as Raphinha out for 5 weeks with hamstring injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Raphinha will be out for approximately five weeks and miss Champions League quarterfinal games…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Raphinha will be out for approximately five weeks and miss Champions League quarterfinal games against Atletico Madrid after injuring his right hamstring while playing for Brazil in a friendly against France.

Five-time champion Brazil starts its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

“Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v. France match in Boston on Thursday,” Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

“The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks.”

The 29-year-old Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona’s 7-2 rout of Newcastle in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 but is now set to miss both matches against Atletico Madrid in the last eight with Barcelona hosting the first leg on April 8.

France beat Brazil 2-1.

Barcelona tops La Liga with a four-point lead over second-place Real Madrid with nine rounds remaining.

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