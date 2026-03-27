Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For NCAA, NBA, MLB Picks

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Place your favorite entries across an awesome day of MLB, NBA and NCAA Tournament games after redeeming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. All new users will be able to receive a $100 bonus to use for these games tonight.







After you sign up with your new account, you will receive a $100 deposit match + free pick, helping you with your initial entry today. Use Chalkboard to combine your favorite player prop picks into an entry, with the more picks the higher payout per entry, but also higher risk.

Chalkboard Promo Code for $100 Bonus Friday

Before the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your sign-up bonus. We put a lot of stock in finding value wherever possible, and this promotion offers an exciting way to get involved in the action with a larger arsenal of funds.

Here is a quick overview of the current Chalkboard welcome offer for new players:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

For new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and reside in a participating state, this welcome offer is an excellent way to find immediate value. By utilizing the promo code WTOP during registration, users will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means whatever amount you initially deposit into your new account, Chalkboard will automatically double it up to that $100 threshold, immediately providing you with extra funds to utilize across their platform.

In addition to the deposit match, this promotion features a unique free pick to help jumpstart your first entry. The free pick allows users to select a specific player to record more than 0.5 points, essentially acting as a free square to anchor your slip. With an awesome sports night tonight, you can easily apply this free pick to your entry and use your matched funds to build around tonight’s matchup.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Chalkboard

With your Chalkboard deposit match secured, it is time to build your entry. Tonight’s clash offers plenty of intriguing player props to target. As analysts always looking for market inefficiencies, here are the highest point totals set for tonight’s matchup:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 28.5 5.5 4.5 Bam Adebayo 20.5 3.5 10.5 Tyler Herro 19.5 3.5 4.5 Evan Mobley 17.5 2.5 9.5 Sam Merrill 13.5 2.5 3.5

Donovan Mitchell enters the night with the highest scoring expectation, boasting a 28.5-point line. He draws a favorable situational context against a Miami Heat defense that currently surrenders 117.3 points per game while allowing opponents to attempt 39.2 three-pointers per contest.

On the Miami side, Bam Adebayo is facing a 20.5-point total. Adebayo has been a steady offensive presence this year, averaging 20.27 points and 9.81 total rebounds over his 64 games played. However, Cleveland’s defense has been stingy, holding opponents to 115.0 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field.

Tyler Herro also presents an exciting value option with a 19.5-point total. If Cleveland’s defense successfully forces the ball out of Adebayo’s hands in the paint, Herro will need to carry the offensive load from the perimeter.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match and free pick ahead of tonight’s slate is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly set up and your bonus is activated:

Register for an Account: Open the Chalkboard platform and create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make an initial deposit using one of the available secure methods. To claim the full maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Receive Your Match: You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up to participate in this promotion. Chalkboard will automatically activate a 100% deposit match on whatever amount you choose for your very first transaction, instantly doubling your funds up to the $100 threshold.

Once your initial deposit goes through and the matched funds hit your account, you are completely set up to start hunting for value and building your slips for the games tonight.