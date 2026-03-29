Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For Elite 8, NBA, MLB Picks

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All new DFS users can sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP in time for a loaded Sunday across the Elite 8, NBA and MLB games. All new users will be able to receive a $100 bonus to use for any of these games, including UConn vs. Duke.







After you sign up with your new account, you will receive a $100 deposit match + free pick, helping you with your initial entry today. Use Chalkboard to combine your favorite player prop picks into an entry, with the more picks the higher payout per entry, but also higher risk.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 DFS Bonus Sunday

We put a lot of stock in finding the best welcome offers, and getting started with Chalkboard is a savvy move. Before you lock in your daily NCAAM prop entries, take a moment to review the details of this exclusive sign-up bonus. Below is a complete overview of the consensus offer available to new users gearing up for the next slate of college basketball games.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed March 29th, 2026 by WTOP

To unlock this generous welcome bonus, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once your account is successfully registered, your initial deposit will be matched 100%, up to a maximum of $100. This dollar-for-dollar match instantly doubles your available bankroll, giving you plenty of extra capital to build your entries and attack the upcoming college basketball slate.

It does stand to reason that the most exciting part of this promo is the free pick. This freebie allows users to take a selected player to go over 0.5 points, effectively serving as an automatic win for that leg of your entry. By plugging this free pick into your parlay, you gain a massive mathematical advantage when pairing it with your favorite NCAAM player projections.

Elite 8 Player Prop Entries via Chalkboard

Now that your account is loaded with a deposit match and a free pick, it is time to dig into the projections. We’ve seen time and time again that early-season lines can offer incredible value if you know where to look. Below is a breakdown of the five highest projected scorers for tonight’s slate, detailing their available points, assists, and rebounds lines on Chalkboard.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Cameron Boozer 21.5 3.5 9.5 Ja’Kobi Gillespie 18.5 4.5 2.5 Nate Ament 16.5 1.5 5.5 Tarris Reed Jr. 14.5 2.5 9.5 Isaiah Evans 14.5 0.5 4.5

Looking closely at the underlying stats for these marquee matchups, we can identify several projections that offer fantastic value based on early-season averages.

When Duke’s Cameron Boozer faces a rigorous test against the UConn Huskies, his points prop sits at a massive 21.5. However, we put a lot of stock in his work on the glass. Boozer averages 11.33 rebounds per game in the tournament so far—well above his 9.5 projection—making the over a highly appealing value play.

In the showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines, Ja’Kobi Gillespie brings tremendous upside. The Volunteers guard carries a points line of 18.5, averaging over 20 points per game throughout his tournament run.

Finally, UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. is positioned to dominate the paint against Duke. Reed’s points prop sits at just 14.5, despite him averaging an impressive 20.3 points during UConn’s tourney run. Similarly, his rebounding line is listed at 9.5, while he is pulling down a staggering 15.0 boards on average.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match and free pick is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate the Chalkboard offer and lock in your value before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Download the app or visit the Chalkboard site to create a new user account. You will need to register with standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is critical that you enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock your welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 to participate. Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of whatever amount you choose to initially deposit, up to the $100 maximum.

Once your deposit clears, your matched bonus funds and free pick will be instantly credited to your account. You are now ready to hit the hardwood, hunt for value, and start building your college basketball entries.