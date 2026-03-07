Celtics center Nikola Vucevic has surgery on broken right ring finger and will miss at least 3 weeks

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic had surgery to stabilize his broken right ring finger on Saturday and…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic had surgery to stabilize his broken right ring finger on Saturday and won’t be reevaluated for at least three weeks.

Vucevic was injured in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Dallas when Mavericks forward Khris Middleton swiped at the ball. He left the game, which Boston won 120-100 in Jayson Tatum’s return from an Achilles tendon injury, and did not return.

The Celtics said on Saturday that Vucevic will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.

Vucevic was acquired from the Chicago Bulls last month at the trade deadline to give the Celtics depth at big man. The 35-year-old Montenegrin averaged 10.4 points and 21.7 minutes in 12 games with Boston.

