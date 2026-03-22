Catcher Reese McGuire rejoins the Chicago White Sox on a $1.2 million, 1-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Catcher Reese McGuire rejoins the Chicago White Sox on a $1.2 million, one-year deal, the team…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Catcher Reese McGuire rejoins the Chicago White Sox on a $1.2 million, one-year deal, the team announced Sunday.

The 31-year-old McGuire was released by Milwaukee earlier in the day after signing a minor-league deal with the Brewers in late January.

McGuire spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, where he hit .226 with nine homers and 24 RBIs. He was with the White Sox during the 2022 season.

A first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, McGuire is a .248 career hitter with 25 homers over stints with Toronto, the White Sox, Boston and the Cubs. He has thrown out 27.1% of attempted base stealers in his career.

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