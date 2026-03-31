Canucks take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks (21-44-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-14-10, in the Central Division) Denver; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Vancouver Canucks (21-44-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-14-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to end a six-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 24-7-5 in home games and 49-14-10 overall. The Avalanche are 17-2-5 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Vancouver has a 21-44-8 record overall and a 13-19-3 record on the road. The Canucks have a 7-16-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 3-1 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 49 goals and 71 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has eight goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. Marco Rossi has scored three goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (upper body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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