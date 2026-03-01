Canada beats Colombia 4-1 in SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanessa Gilles, Janine Sonis, Sydney Collins and Nichelle Prince scored and Canada beat Colombia 4-1 on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanessa Gilles, Janine Sonis, Sydney Collins and Nichelle Prince scored and Canada beat Colombia 4-1 on Sunday in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup.

Canada ended a five-game losing streak in international play. It will face the United States on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Gilles opened the scoring in the 31st minute, heading in a corner from Sonis. Sonis was awarded a penalty kick in the 67th minute and scored on an arcing shot that beat goalkeeper Katerin Tapia to the left corner.

Collins connected in the 73rd, and Leicy Santos beat Kailee Sheridan on a penalty kick for Colombia in the 81st. Prince scored in the 90th minute.

It was chippy throughout, with seven yellow cards issued, two to Colombia’s Gisela Robledo, which culminated in a red card.

