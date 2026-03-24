Camara posts career highs of 9 3-pointers, 35 points as Trail Blazers beat Nets 134-99

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara had career highs of nine 3-pointers and 35 points to help Portland beat the…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara had career highs of nine 3-pointers and 35 points to help Portland beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-99 on Monday night, the Trail Blazers’ largest margin of victory this season.

The Nets have lost eight straight and 18 of the last 20. Brooklyn (17-55) is a game behind Indiana (16-56) and a half-game behind Washington (16-55) for the best draft lottery odds.

Camara made 10 of 12 shots from the field. Deni Avdija scored 18 points and Scoot Henderson had 13 points, five assists and four steals for the Trail Blazers. Donovan Clingan finished with 15 rebounds, seven points and seven blocks.

Camara, who was featured on commemorative glassware as part of a Trail Blazers’ giveaway, banked in his first 3-pointer off the glass and hit his first eight 3-point shots, going 9 for 11 from distance.

Tyson Etienne led the Nets with 18 points, Ziaire Williams added 16 and Josh Minott 15.

Murray converted a three-point play with 4:48 left in the first quarter that gave the Trail Blazers the lead for good and sparked a 13-2 run that made it 28-18. Ben Saraf converted two free throws that made it a three-point game with 4.7 seconds left, but Jrue Holiday answered with a layup three seconds later and Portland scored 11 of the first 12 points in the second quarter. The Nets trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Robert Williams III (knee-injury management) did not play and Jerami Grant (foot soreness) missed his second consecutive game for the Trail Blazers.

Danny Wolf (ankle), Drake Powell (knee-injury management), Terance Mann (rest), and Noah Clowney (right wrist sprain) did not play for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) missed his seventh straight game.

Up next

Nets: At Golden State on Wednesday.

Trail Blazers: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

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