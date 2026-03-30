Cabrera and Happ help the Cubs beat the Angels 7-2 in series opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched six shutout innings, Ian Happ hit a solo homer and the Chicago Cubs beat…

CHICAGO (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched six shutout innings, Ian Happ hit a solo homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Monday night.

Cabrera allowed one hit and walked one in his Chicago debut, delighting the crowd of 36,702 on a picturesque night at Wrigley Field. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was acquired in a January trade with Miami.

Carson Kelly and Moisés Ballesteros each drove in two runs for the Cubs in the opener of a three-game series.

Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the Angels in their third consecutive loss. Ryan Johnson (0-1) allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in his first career start.

Angels star Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after collecting six hits and walking seven times over the first four games of the season.

Johnson struggled with his control in the first, walking the bases loaded. Pete Crow-Armstrong reached on an 11-pitch walk ahead of Nico Hoerner’s sacrifice fly. Kelly made it 3-0 with a two-out flyball that landed just out of the reach of a lunging Trout in shallow right-center for a two-run single.

The Cubs added three more in the third. Happ extended his homer streak to three games, and Ballesteros grounded a two-run single into right field.

Cabrera (1-0) struck out five while throwing 80 pitches, 49 for strikes. Colin Rea worked three innings for his first save of the season, striking out Moncada with two runners on for the final out.

Up next

Right-handers José Soriano and Jameson Taillon start on Tuesday night. Soriano (1-0) pitched six sparkling innings in the Angels’ 3-0 win at Houston on opening day. Taillon will be making his season debut for the Cubs.

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