Buzelis, Bulls to host Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (47-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a non-conference matchup.

The Bulls have gone 16-17 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.3.

The Thunder are 22-8 in road games. Oklahoma City averages 119.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Bulls’ 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buzelis is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cason Wallace is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 108.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Patrick Williams: out (quadriceps), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Jalen Smith: out (calf).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Branden Carlson: out (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

