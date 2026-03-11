Bucks’ Taurean Prince returns to action after rapid recovery from neck surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince always believed he’d make it back this season after undergoing neck surgery…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince always believed he’d make it back this season after undergoing neck surgery in November.

His coach wasn’t so sure.

“It’s cool because honestly, I didn’t think he would play this year,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday as Prince returned to action for the first time since Nov. 4 in a 129-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “The fact that he’s worked the way he’s worked to get back on the floor, it’s all about him and who he is.”

Prince underwent surgery in November to repair a herniated disc in his neck. Prince said he didn’t know of anyone who had undergone this type of surgery and returned to play that same season.

That made him all the more intent on accomplishing the feat, even as he was told his rehabilitation would have to go flawlessly for that to be possible.

“I just always told myself that it would be this season,” Prince said. “I never thought it wouldn’t.”

He made that possibility a reality by using the same tenacious approach that has enabled the 31-year-old to build a 10-year NBA career. After making 73 starts for the Bucks in 2024-25, he had played eight games off the bench this season before his injury.

Prince noted he has now undergone three surgeries over the last five years, which helped him in this latest comeback because it gave him some idea of what to expect. He also stayed close to the team even when he wasn’t playing, as he helped out any way he could.

“When he got injured, we grabbed him and told him, ‘Welcome to the coaching staff,’ because that’s basically what he was going to be this year,” Rivers said. “And early on, it did look like that. He was in a brace, couldn’t really do anything. Then as his neck started healing, hope came.”

Prince praised his wife and children for helping him through this recovery. He also credited the Bucks for always making him feel a part of the team, even when he couldn’t play.

“My jersey was still hung up every game, little things like that,” Prince said. “I was always able to assert myself, still speak my mind in film sessions. I never felt like I was on the outside looking in, which helped a lot.”

Prince also commanded the respect of his teammates.

Center Myles Turner noted that Prince stayed upbeat throughout his recovery. He noted how Prince always was encouraging teammates and typically was among the first people to arrive every day.

“He’s been the epitome of what it means to be a professional,” Turner said.

Prince still has to shake off plenty of rust as he works his way back. Prince played 18 minutes Tuesday and pulled down three rebounds, but he missed all four of his shots and went scoreless.

“I was mad about not seeing a 3 go down,” Prince said. “Taking life day by day, it is what it is. I can’t worry about that starting tomorrow. Get to work, and I’ll get one to go down (Thursday) in Miami.”

