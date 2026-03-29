Bruins visit the Blue Jackets after Zacha’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (41-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-24-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5…

Boston Bruins (41-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-24-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -152, Bruins +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Pavel Zacha’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Bruins’ 6-3 win.

Columbus is 38-24-11 overall and 20-9-7 at home. The Blue Jackets have conceded 221 goals while scoring 228 for a +7 scoring differential.

Boston is 14-14-7 on the road and 41-24-8 overall. The Bruins are second in league play serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 4-2. Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 21 goals and 56 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Zacha has 26 goals and 30 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Smith: out (knee), Dmitri Voronkov: day to day (upper-body), Damon Severson: out (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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