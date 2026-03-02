Bruins try to extend home win streak, take on the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-21-5, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (33-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their 10-game home win streak intact when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston has a 33-21-5 record overall and a 22-8-1 record in home games. The Bruins have given up 184 goals while scoring 198 for a +14 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-7-6 on the road and 31-15-13 overall. The Penguins have a 7-6-5 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 1-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson has scored 16 goals with 13 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Bryan Rust has 20 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Benjamin Kindel has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

