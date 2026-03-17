Bruins take on the Canadiens after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (37-23-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-20-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (37-23-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-20-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -169, Bruins +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Montreal is 12-8-1 against the Atlantic Division and 36-20-10 overall. The Canadiens rank third in NHL play with 231 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Boston is 37-23-7 overall and 9-8-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have gone 30-9-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 4-3 in the last meeting. Morgan Geekie led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 23 goals with 55 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Charlie McAvoy has nine goals and 41 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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