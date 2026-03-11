Bruins host the Sharks after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (30-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (36-22-6, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (30-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (36-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks after the Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime.

Boston is 36-22-6 overall and 25-8-1 in home games. The Bruins are 14-6-3 in one-goal games.

San Jose has a 30-26-6 record overall and a 13-16-1 record on the road. The Sharks have given up 217 goals while scoring 190 for a -27 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has scored 19 goals with 26 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 33 goals and 57 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.