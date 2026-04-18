DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB, NHL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time a loaded betting slate of four NBA playoff games, a full MLB regular season slate, and NHL games as well. Use this opportunity to redeem a $300 bonus, and start locking in plays for these games and more.







This welcome offer is the perfect opportunity to claim a bonus for these games and more. Create a new account and place $5 wager on the app and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets take the court for their 2026 postseason clash, new players can quickly review the details of this lucrative welcome offer. Getting started is simple, and you are just a $5 winning wager away from securing a significant boost to your bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is an excellent way to dive into the NBA postseason slate. To participate, simply register your new account and place a qualifying $5 wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup. We put a lot of stock in situational context, so remember that your introductory bet must be placed on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you should play it relatively safe here—you will only receive the bonus if your initial bet wins, so selecting a highly probable outcome for this showdown in Denver is the smart play.

If your $5 qualifying wager is successful, DraftKings will reward you with $300 in bonus bets, paid out as twelve distinct $25 bonus bets. This favorable structure gives you the flexibility to hunt for a longshot or explore futures prices across the rest of the NBA playoffs. Just make sure you use your rewards promptly once they hit your account; these bonus bets expire after 7 days.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Denver, Colorado, to clash with the Denver Nuggets to tip off their postseason campaigns. Scheduled for April 18, 2026, at 3:30 PM EDT, this Western Conference First Round matchup is all about setting the early pace. With both squads eager to set the tone in Game 1 of this best-of-seven playoff series, securing an opening victory will be absolutely critical.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +210 -258 Total Points Over 231.5 (-110) Under 231.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 18, 2026 from DraftKings.

We’ve seen time and time again that playoff basketball requires digging into the stats to find a genuine edge. The Denver Nuggets enter Game 1 as 6.5-point home favorites on the spread, backed by a strong track record in this matchup, as the Nuggets are 3-1 against the Timberwolves this season. Holding a -258 advantage on the moneyline, the Nuggets will rely on their ability to control the glass allowing them to dictate the pace of play.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming postseason clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is a straightforward process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to take advantage of this lucrative promotion.

To get started before the action tips off, simply follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Navigate to DraftKings and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure methods. Place Your Wager: Browse the available NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup. Enjoy Your Bonus: If that initial bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets credited directly to your account.

By following these simple steps, your account will be fully activated and ready to target the best value on the board for the NBA Postseason.