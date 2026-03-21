Brooklyn takes on Sacramento on 6-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (17-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-53, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Sunday,…

Brooklyn Nets (17-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-53, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to stop its six-game slide with a win against Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-25 on their home court. Sacramento is 6-35 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets are 8-27 on the road. Brooklyn has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings score 110.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 115.3 the Nets give up. The Nets average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.5 points and four assists for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is scoring 11.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Nets. Ziaire Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 101.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Nique Clifford: day to day (hamstring), Devin Carter: day to day (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Malik Monk: day to day (shoulder), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (wrist), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring), Terance Mann: day to day (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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