Brooklyn takes on Golden State, seeks to break 8-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (17-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-38, 10th in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Brooklyn Nets (17-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-38, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn enters the matchup with Golden State after losing eight straight games.

The Warriors have gone 19-15 at home. Golden State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 20-12 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Nets are 8-29 on the road. Brooklyn averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-17 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Warriors average 115.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 115.8 the Nets give up. The Nets average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Warriors allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 30 the Warriors won 120-107 led by 27 points from Stephen Curry, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Warriors. LJ Cryer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 11.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Nets. Tyson Etienne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 102.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Stephen Curry: out (knee).

Nets: Noah Clowney: out (wrist), Terance Mann: out (rest), Danny Wolf: out (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring), Drake Powell: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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