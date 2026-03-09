Braves LHP Joey Wentz to miss 2026 season after tearing ACL in his right knee

NORTH PORT, Florida (AP) — One awkward step has cost Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz the 2026 season. The…

NORTH PORT, Florida (AP) — One awkward step has cost Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz the 2026 season.

The club said Monday that Wentz tore the ACL in his right knee while covering first base against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. There was initial hope that Wentz had avoided serious injury, but further testing revealed the ligament tear.

The injury is the latest setback for an Atlanta starting rotation that has already seen both Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep placed on the 60-day injured list after undergoing elbow surgery to clean up “loose bodies” in their throwing elbows this spring.

The well-traveled, 28-year-old Wentz was supposed to be in the mix for a spot in the rotation. He posted a 5-7 record with a 5.60 ERA for three teams last season, including a 3-6 mark with a 4.92 ERA in 14 appearances for the Braves (13 starts).

Wentz entered Sunday’s game as a reliever in the fifth inning and had two outs with a man on third when Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls bunted. Wentz went to cover first, stepped gingerly on the bag and collided with Walls.

