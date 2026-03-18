Boston hosts Winnipeg following Zacha’s 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (28-28-11, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (37-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (28-28-11, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (37-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston is 37-23-8 overall and 25-9-1 at home. The Bruins have a 30-9-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Winnipeg has gone 11-15-5 on the road and 28-28-11 overall. The Jets have a -13 scoring differential, with 190 total goals scored and 203 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 6-3. David Pastrnak scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 23 assists for the Bruins. Zacha has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 31 goals and 52 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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