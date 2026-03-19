Boston faces Memphis on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (46-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-44, 11th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Boston Celtics (46-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-44, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 13-20 on their home court. Memphis is seventh in the NBA with 28.5 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.4.

The Celtics are 22-13 on the road. Boston scores 114.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.6% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 131-95 on Nov. 13. Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 28.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 116.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Jahmai Mashack: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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