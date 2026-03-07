Booker scores 32 as Suns win 118-116 after Pelicans’ rally falls short

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter, and the Phoenix Suns held…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter, and the Phoenix Suns held off the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Friday night.

Jalen Green had 25 for the Suns, who led by 14 in the second half before the Pelicans trimmed the lead to one point.

Grayson Allen made two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining to give the Suns a 116-113 lead. Zion Williamson made one of two and Booker made a pair with 7.8 seconds left. Herb Jones scored with 5 seconds to go but the Suns were able to run out the clock.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 22 points. Williamson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Saddiq Bey also had 19 points for the Pelicans.

Oso Ighodaro, starting for injured Mark Williams, had 13 points and six rebounds before fouling out with 1:08 remaining. Allen had 12 points and eight assists, and Collin Gillespie also had 12 points for Phoenix.

Both teams were playing for the second straight night. The Pelicans won Thursday night in Sacramento while the Suns lost at home to Chicago.

The game featured 63 free throws; New Orleans had 37 and Phoenix attempted 26.

Green had 18 points in the first half as Phoenix took a 58-52 lead. Williamson led the Pelicans with 15.

The Suns played without injured starters Williams (left foot fracture) and Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture).

Brooks, sidelined for the last six games, was arrested early Friday in nearby Scottsdale for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Brooks was later released and attended Friday night’s game, sitting on the Phoenix bench.

Pelicans: Host Washington on Sunday.

Suns: Host Charlotte on Sunday.

