Booker scores 30 points as Suns halt Hornets’ road winning streak at 10 with 111-99 victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 30 points and 10 assists as the Phoenix Suns stopped the Charlotte Hornets’ road winning streak at 10 games with a 111-99 victory Sunday night.

Booker was 1 for 6 from 3-point range but made all 15 of his free throws.

Collin Gillespie and Jalen Green each scored 24 points for the Suns, who have won four of five. Rasheer Fleming added 16 off the bench, including four 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 22 points. Their road winning streak was the NBA’s longest since the Los Angeles Lakers won 11 straight away from home in 2019-20. Charlotte hadn’t lost on the road since Jan. 17 at Golden State.

The longest road winning streak in NBA history is 16 games, by the 1971-72 Lakers during their league-record 33-game run overall.

Miles Bridges scored 16 points, Kon Knueppel had 15 and Brandon Miller added 11 — all in the first half — for Charlotte. Knueppel was just 2 for 8 from behind the arc but the rookie still leads the NBA with 224 3-pointers.

This was the first of a four-game Hornets road swing. Despite losing this one and at home Friday against Miami, they’re 16-5 in the last 21 games in their rebound from a 4-14 start.

Phoenix, playing its last home game before six straight on the road, has won three of four. The Suns were again without starters Dillon Brooks (hand fracture) and Mark Williams (foot fracture). Key reserve Grayson Allen also sat out with a sore right knee.

The Suns led 60-58 at halftime. Green had 20 points and Booker 14.

